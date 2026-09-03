Xiaomi launches Redmi 17 5G in India starting at ₹39,999
Xiaomi just dropped its new Redmi 17 5G in India, starting at ₹39,999.
It's got a huge 6.9-inch display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and bright visuals, all protected by Gorilla Glass.
The phone is aimed at anyone who wants a premium feel without going overboard on price.
Up to 2TB expandable storage
Running on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip with up to 8GB of RAM and expandable storage up to a wild 2TB, this phone is built for multitasking.
The massive 7,900mAh battery supports fast charging (up to 45W) and even wired reverse charging for your other devices.
Camera-wise, you get a sharp 50MP main sensor plus an 8MP front camera with soft-light ring.
Sales start September 10 in three colors, Absolute Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange, all rocking a vegan leather finish. You'll find it on Mi, Amazon, or at Xiaomi stores.