Xiaomi launches Redmi 17 5G in India starting at ₹39,999

Running on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip with up to 8GB of RAM and expandable storage up to a wild 2TB, this phone is built for multitasking.

The massive 7,900mAh battery supports fast charging (up to 45W) and even wired reverse charging for your other devices.

Camera-wise, you get a sharp 50MP main sensor plus an 8MP front camera with soft-light ring.

Sales start September 10 in three colors, Absolute Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange, all rocking a vegan leather finish. You'll find it on Mi, Amazon, or at Xiaomi stores.