Xiaomi launches Redmi 17 5G with 7,900mAh battery
Technology
Xiaomi just dropped the Redmi 17 5G, and it's all about power: a huge 7,900mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip, and a sharp 50MP main camera.
Sales start September 10 on mi.com, Amazon, and in Xiaomi stores.
Redmi 17 features 6.9-inch 120Hz display
The phone sports a big 6.9-inch display with a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate and eye-friendly certifications.
It runs HyperOS 3 and is splash-resistant (IP64).
Security is covered with side fingerprint unlock and AI face unlock.
Prices start at ₹39,999 (or as low as ₹23,999 during launch offers), with two RAM options and three colors, including a vegan leather finish for that extra style touch.