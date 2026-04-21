Xiaomi launches Redmi A7 and A7 Pro starting at ₹10,499

Redmi A7 series with 120Hz displays

Both models offer smooth scrolling with a 120Hz refresh rate, on a roomy 6.88-inch screen for the A7 and a slightly larger 6.9-inch display for the Pro.

They run on UNISOC T7250 chips with up to 64GB storage (expandable to a massive 2TB).

The A7 comes with Android 15 and HyperOS 2; the Pro steps it up to Android 16 with HyperOS 3.

Plus, you get a hefty battery and IP52 dust/splash resistance, so they're built to last through long days (and maybe some accidental spills).