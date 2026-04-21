Xiaomi launches Redmi K90 Max in China with Dimensity 9500

Gamer-focused K90 Max from CNY 3,199

Built for gamers, the K90 Max packs a D2 graphics chip and upgraded cooling to keep things running smoothly even during marathon matches.

The 6.83-inch screen is sharp (1,280-by-2,772 pixels), and storage goes up to an impressive 1TB with as much as 16GB of RAM.

Prices start at CNY 3,199 (about ₹43,873) for the base model; top-end versions go up to CNY 4,699 (approximately ₹64,454).

Color options include Space Silver, Shadow Black, and Sky Blue, so you can pick your vibe.