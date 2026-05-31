Xiaomi launching FX mini-LED TVs with Quantum MagiQ in India
Technology
Xiaomi is bringing its new FX Mini-LED TV series to India this June 4.
These TVs pack advanced Mini-LED displays and Xiaomi's Quantum MagiQ tech for sharper colors and better contrast.
They'll run Amazon's Fire TV OS, so you get easy access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more.
FX mini-LED TVs offer cinema visuals
Expect cinema-like visuals with accurate colors at any brightness.
Each model has a four-speaker setup for clear audio, plus Alexa voice support via the remote.
Connectivity covers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0, and Ethernet ports.
Pricing isn't out yet. it is expected to be a budget-friendly option compared with Xiaomi's TV S Mini LED series, with more details expected at launch.