Xiaomi launching FX mini-LED TVs with Quantum MagiQ in India

FX mini-LED TVs offer cinema visuals

Expect cinema-like visuals with accurate colors at any brightness.

Each model has a four-speaker setup for clear audio, plus Alexa voice support via the remote.

Connectivity covers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0, and Ethernet ports.

Pricing isn't out yet. it is expected to be a budget-friendly option compared with Xiaomi's TV S Mini LED series, with more details expected at launch.