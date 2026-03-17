Xiaomi Pad 8 debuts in India: Check features, price

Xiaomi just dropped its Pad 8 tablet in India, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and running HyperOS 3. Sales start March 17 on mi.com, Amazon, and at Xiaomi stores.

What about offers? The Pad 8 starts at ₹33,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The mid-tier (12GB/256GB) is ₹36,999, while the Nano Texture version is ₹38,999.

With a ₹3,000 bank discount on select cards, you could snag one for as low as ₹30,999.

Key features of the Pad 8 You get an 11.2-inch super-sharp display (3.2K resolution), an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz for gaming or scrolling, plus Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

A hefty 9,200mAh battery with speedy 45W turbo charging means less waiting around.

It weighs just under half a kilogram The quad Dolby Atmos speakers bring big sound for movies or music.

There's a solid 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front cam for video calls or selfies, all packed into a slim metal body that weighs just under 0.5kg.