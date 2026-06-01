Xiaomi Quick Share now supports Apple's AirDrop for Android phones
Big news for anyone tired of clunky file transfers: Xiaomi just made its Quick Share feature compatible with Apple's AirDrop.
Now, sharing photos, videos, or docs between Android and iPhone is way easier.
This update puts Xiaomi alongside Google and Samsung, who already offer similar cross-platform support.
HyperOS3 adds airdrop support
The new AirDrop support comes with HyperOS3 (built on Android 16),
The update is available in HyperOS3, with the Xiaomi 17T Pro specifically referenced.
If you're using another HyperOS3 device, keep an eye out: future updates might bring this feature your way too.
Set AirDrop visible for 10 minutes
To send files from Android to iPhone, iOS users just need to set their AirDrop visibility to "everyone for 10 minutes."
That lets the Android device spot your iPhone and finish the transfer, a trick that's worked for Samsung, Google, OPPO, and Vivo as well.