Xiaomi recalls 1.5 lakh power banks due to fire risk

Here's what the recall means for you

If you bought this power bank recently, it's worth checking—Xiaomi found a certain battery cell inside can overheat under some conditions, so they're playing it safe with a full recall.

You can check your serial number online or on the device itself; if yours is affected, Xiaomi's offering a full refund (about ₹1,940) once you return or dispose of the product.

Other models aren't impacted, and Xiaomi says sorry for the hassle—so don't wait to get your money back if you need to!