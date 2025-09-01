Next Article
Xiaomi recalls 1.5 lakh power banks due to fire risk
Xiaomi is recalling almost 1.5 lakh of its 33W 20000mAh Power Banks (model PB2030MI) worldwide, after finding a battery issue that could cause overheating and even fire.
The affected devices were produced between August and September 2024.
Here's what the recall means for you
If you bought this power bank recently, it's worth checking—Xiaomi found a certain battery cell inside can overheat under some conditions, so they're playing it safe with a full recall.
You can check your serial number online or on the device itself; if yours is affected, Xiaomi's offering a full refund (about ₹1,940) once you return or dispose of the product.
Other models aren't impacted, and Xiaomi says sorry for the hassle—so don't wait to get your money back if you need to!