Xiaomi, Redmi phones get up to ₹5,000 costlier
What's the story
Xiaomi has announced a price hike for its Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones in India, with increases of up to ₹5,000. The revised prices are effective immediately and cover both budget and premium models. The move comes as the global memory chip crisis continues to affect smartphone manufacturers worldwide.
Cost implications
Why are smartphones becoming more expensive?
The ongoing global memory chip crisis is affecting smartphone brands significantly.
The price of DRAM and NAND flash chips, critical components in every smartphone, has been rising over the past few months. This is due to high demand from AI servers, data centers, and consumer electronics.
As manufacturers face higher production costs, some of these costs are being passed on to consumers through price hikes.
Price breakdown
Redmi Note 15 5G sees ₹2,000 price hike
Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav took to social media platform X to reveal the list of phones with revised prices.
The Redmi 15A 5G and Redmi 15C 5G have become costlier by up to ₹1,500.
The Redmi 15 5G now costs ₹1,000 more while the Redmi Note 15 5G has received a price increase of ₹2,000.
The biggest price hike has been witnessed on Xiaomi's premium model, the Xiaomi 17T. The smartphone now costs ₹5,000 more than its previous price tag.
Consumer response
Impact on consumers and industry
The latest price hike by Xiaomi means customers looking to buy any of these smartphones will now have to pay more than they would have a day earlier.
The move also indicates that the global memory chip shortage and rising component prices continue to impact the smartphone industry, with brands adjusting retail prices in response to increasing manufacturing costs.