Xiaomi, Redmi phones get up to ₹5,000 costlier

Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav took to social media platform X to reveal the list of phones with revised prices.

The Redmi 15A 5G and Redmi 15C 5G have become costlier by up to ₹1,500.

The Redmi 15 5G now costs ₹1,000 more while the Redmi Note 15 5G has received a price increase of ₹2,000.

The biggest price hike has been witnessed on Xiaomi's premium model, the Xiaomi 17T. The smartphone now costs ₹5,000 more than its previous price tag.