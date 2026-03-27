Xiaomi's new Redmi 15A 5G promises Android updates until 2030
Xiaomi just launched the Redmi 15A 5G in India, starting at ₹12,999.
It runs on the new HyperOS 3.0 (Android 16) and promises four years of Android updates plus six years of security patches, so you won't outgrow it anytime soon.
Sales kick off April 3 on Flipkart, Mi stores, and other authorized shops.
What else to expect?
You get a big 6.9-inch display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness (yep, it's easy to see outdoors).
The phone packs an octa-core processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable to a massive 2TB if you need more space.
For photos and selfies: there's a sharp 32MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.
IP52 rating, reverse charging support
The Redmi 15A 5G comes with a beefy 6,300mAh battery that supports fast charging (and even lets you charge other devices).
It's got IP52 dust/splash resistance for everyday mishaps and is available in multiple colors.