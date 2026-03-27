Xiaomi's new Redmi 15A 5G promises Android updates until 2030

What else to expect?

You get a big 6.9-inch display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness (yep, it's easy to see outdoors).

The phone packs an octa-core processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable to a massive 2TB if you need more space.

For photos and selfies: there's a sharp 32MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.