XREAL launches X by XREAL and a01 gaming AR glasses
Technology
XREAL just launched a fresh sub-brand called "X By XREAL" (xbx), kicking things off with the a01 AR glasses.
Announced in Beijing, these lightweight specs are built for gaming and entertainment, giving you an immersive virtual screen experience without breaking the bank.
a01: 62g dual MicroOLED 1600-nit displays
The a01 weighs only 62gm and packs dual MicroOLED displays with super-bright 1600-nit HDR visuals.
You get a massive 147-inch virtual display right in front of your eyes (think pocket cinema vibes).
There's even customizable frames (including 3-D printing options) and anti-shake tech to keep things smooth on the go.
They're out now in China, with a US launch set for July, heating up competition against big names like Meta and Apple.