XREAL launches X by XREAL and a01 gaming AR glasses

a01: 62g dual MicroOLED 1600-nit displays

The a01 weighs only 62gm and packs dual MicroOLED displays with super-bright 1600-nit HDR visuals.

You get a massive 147-inch virtual display right in front of your eyes (think pocket cinema vibes).

There's even customizable frames (including 3-D printing options) and anti-shake tech to keep things smooth on the go.

They're out now in China, with a US launch set for July, heating up competition against big names like Meta and Apple.