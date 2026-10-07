Xreal prices Aura XR glasses at $1,279 to undercut Meta
Technology
Xreal announced the price of its new Aura XR glasses at $1,279, coming in $20 cheaper than Meta's latest VR glasses.
Both headsets pack mixed reality features and are tethered to a compute puck that uses the Snapdragon Reality Elite processor with a 70-degree field of view.
With this move, Xreal is clearly aiming to shake up the XR market and challenge Meta head-on.
Aura preorders open for prior depositors
Preorders are open now for anyone who previously put down a deposit for Aura, with medium and large sizes, with models offering up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage (the top version hits $1,499).
Shipping is set to start soon in the US Canada, Japan, and South Korea.
By launching before Meta's expected spring 2027 release, Xreal is hoping to grab an early lead.