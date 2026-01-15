Xreal sues Viture for using its AR glasses tech

This isn't their first legal clash—Xreal also took Viture to court in Germany last month over similar patent issues. That case is still ongoing and could shape what happens next in the US .

What's at stake for both brands—and the XR world

Viture says these claims don't hold up and points to gaps in Xreal's lawsuit.

Still, both companies are selling their AR glasses on Amazon and Best Buy.

With the XR market expected to hit $700 billion by 2035, if Xreal wins here, Viture might have to license the tech or pull its products from major markets—kind of like when Xreal beat Magic Leap back in 2020.