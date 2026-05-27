Xreal unveils Project Aura smart glasses at Google I/O 2026

Aura embeds OLED displays in lenses

Aura packs OLED displays right into the lenses for crisp visuals: think web browsing, Google Maps, VR YouTube, and even motion-controlled games.

You can interact with apps or create digital art using just your hands.

Processing happens in a separate "puck," so the glasses stay light and comfy.

Xreal is pitching these as handy for both work and play, especially if you're working remotely or traveling.