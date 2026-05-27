Xreal unveils Project Aura smart glasses at Google I/O 2026
Xreal just revealed Project Aura, its latest smart glasses, at Google I/O 2026. The goal? Make smart glasses actually useful for everyday life.
CEO Chi Xu was upfront about past struggles with clunky designs and not-so-great apps but said new hardware and software are finally moving things forward.
Aura embeds OLED displays in lenses
Aura packs OLED displays right into the lenses for crisp visuals: think web browsing, Google Maps, VR YouTube, and even motion-controlled games.
You can interact with apps or create digital art using just your hands.
Processing happens in a separate "puck," so the glasses stay light and comfy.
Xreal is pitching these as handy for both work and play, especially if you're working remotely or traveling.
Xreal developer preview now, IPO 2026
Right now, only developers can try Aura out, but a full launch is coming later this year.
Xreal also has IPO plans lined up for the end of 2026, showing it's betting big on the future of XR tech.