XRP Ledger proposes free quantum resistant keys in 2027 roadmap
The XRP Ledger has a proposed design to help keep your cryptocurrency safe from future quantum computer hacks.
The design would let owners add a quantum-resistant signing key to their accounts and switch off the original one, and the best part? It does not cost you anything extra.
This move is part of the XRP Ledger Foundation's 2027 protocol roadmap, updated Nov. 4.
NIST approved ML-DSA-44 migration by 2028
A proposed design uses the ML-DSA-44 signature scheme (NIST-approved in 2024), which handles more data but keeps user fees the same since operators cover any extra storage costs.
The team has set aside $215,000 to $255,000 for review and auditing of this amendment, focusing now on ironing out tech quirks across platforms.
Full migration to these tougher security measures is planned by 2028, so expect more updates as they roll things out.