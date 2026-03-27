Yahoo launches Scout AI answer engine offering personalized linked results
Technology
Yahoo just rolled out Scout, an AI-driven answer engine designed to make searching online more personal and direct.
Instead of acting like a typical chatbot, Scout gives you tailored results with actual web links — part of CEO Jim Lanzone's plan to give Yahoo a fresh edge against big names like Google.
Yahoo profitable after 2021 Apollo buy
Since being bought by Apollo Global Management in 2021, Yahoo has trimmed down and focused on improving core services like fantasy sports and email, moves that helped it turn profitable.
Now, with Scout powered by Anthropic's AI tech and a massive 700-million-user base, Lanzone thinks this could even help bring Yahoo back to the stock market.
Despite tough competition, the company seems pretty optimistic about its AI future.