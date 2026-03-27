Yahoo launches Scout AI answer engine offering personalized linked results

Yahoo profitable after 2021 Apollo buy

Since being bought by Apollo Global Management in 2021, Yahoo has trimmed down and focused on improving core services like fantasy sports and email, moves that helped it turn profitable.

Now, with Scout powered by Anthropic's AI tech and a massive 700-million-user base, Lanzone thinks this could even help bring Yahoo back to the stock market.

Despite tough competition, the company seems pretty optimistic about its AI future.