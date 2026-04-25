Yale students Nathaneo Johnson, Sean Hargrow raise $5.1 million for 'Series'
Yale students Nathaneo Johnson and Sean Hargrow just raised $5.1 million for their new social app, Series, which lives entirely inside iMessage.
With backing from Venmo's co-founder and Reddit's CEO, Series lets you text an AI to send "shares," basically swipeable image carousels of profiles, making it easy to find new people without endless scrolling.
'Series' 82% monthly retention, 750+ campuses
Originally built for college students, Series now attracts Gen Z and young professionals across more than 750 campuses and boasts an impressive 82% monthly retention rate, outperforming early Facebook statistics.
The founders are still juggling Yale classes while growing the app, with plans to keep building from New York after graduation and hire more engineers and expand product capabilities.