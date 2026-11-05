Yale study finds AI chatbots give inconsistent midterm election guidance
Technology
A new Yale study found that while AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and Gemini can help people find election info, their advice isn't always consistent.
Nearly 2,500 participants tried out these bots for midterm election questions and got surprisingly different answers depending on which chatbot they used.
ChatGPT 79% Grok 14% candidate suggestions
ChatGPT suggested candidates based on users' opinions 79% of the time, but Grok did so just 14%, even without user input.
36% of users asked for voting advice or candidate pros and cons, but the bots sometimes struggled to interpret positions accurately.
The takeaway? Chatbots can be helpful for election info, but they're not always reliable, so double-check before you trust their recommendations.