Yearlong 'heat storm' left nearly 85% of planet unusually hot
Technology
Earth just went through a massive "heat storm," for over a year, nearly 85% of the planet faced unusually high temperatures, with some places hitting 38 degrees Celsius.
In the Philippines, it was so hot that students got nosebleeds, and the extreme heat made disasters like wildfires in Louisiana and floods in Libya even worse.
Heat storms driven by climate change
"Heat storms" are huge heatwaves covering large parts of the world.
Back in the 1960s, there were only about five each year, but now we see over 100 annually, mostly because of climate change.
These events can be dangerous for everyone's health and are expected to get even more common as global temperatures keep rising.