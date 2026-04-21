Yelp launches AI chatbot recommending businesses from 330 million reviews

Yelp shows source reviews, partners OpenAI

To keep things transparent and fight misinformation, the chatbot actually shows you which reviews shaped its suggestions.

Chief Product Officer Craig Saldanha points out they are aiming for a balance between smart tech and real human connection.

With Google as a big rival, Yelp is also teaming up with OpenAI to get its data into ChatGPT, hoping to reach more users and boost its $1.5 billion annual revenue.