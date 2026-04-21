Yelp launches AI chatbot recommending businesses from 330 million reviews
Technology
Yelp just dropped an AI chatbot that gives you personalized business picks by quickly sifting through its massive 330-million-review database.
CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said it can scan hundreds of reviews in seconds, so finding the right spot is way easier and quicker now.
Yelp shows source reviews, partners OpenAI
To keep things transparent and fight misinformation, the chatbot actually shows you which reviews shaped its suggestions.
Chief Product Officer Craig Saldanha points out they are aiming for a balance between smart tech and real human connection.
With Google as a big rival, Yelp is also teaming up with OpenAI to get its data into ChatGPT, hoping to reach more users and boost its $1.5 billion annual revenue.