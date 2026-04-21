Yelp's AI assistant now books tables, orders food, schedules services
Technology
Yelp's AI assistant can now help you book restaurant tables, order food, and schedule services, with some actions opening partner apps or pages to finish the booking.
Announced today, these upgrades aim to make everyday planning easier, whether you're craving takeout or searching for pet-friendly spots.
Yelp adds integrations and photo search
The assistant connects with apps like DoorDash, Grubhub, Vagaro, and ZocDoc to handle your reservations or orders (you'll finish up in their apps).
You can also scan menus for dish photos or search business photos just by describing what you want.
Desktop support and even more businesses are on the way later this year. Plus, business owners get new AI tools to organize their photos faster.