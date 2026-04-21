Yelp's AI assistant now books tables, orders food, schedules services

Yelp adds integrations and photo search

The assistant connects with apps like DoorDash, Grubhub, Vagaro, and ZocDoc to handle your reservations or orders (you'll finish up in their apps).

You can also scan menus for dish photos or search business photos just by describing what you want.

Desktop support and even more businesses are on the way later this year. Plus, business owners get new AI tools to organize their photos faster.