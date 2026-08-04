Yotta Data Services offers ₹10,000 Shakti Studio credits after KYC

Shakti Studio lets you play around with 25-plus open-source AI models for things like text generation, speech processing, image creation, and OCR.

You can even use the credits for GPU-powered tools like NVIDIA H100 and L40S.

Everything runs on India-based data centers (so your data stays local), and billing is in rupees, meaning no surprises from currency changes.

It's all about making serious AI tools more accessible while keeping things secure and affordable.