Yotta Data Services offers ₹10,000 Shakti Studio credits after KYC
Yotta Data Services is making it easier for developers, startups, businesses, and researchers to get started by offering ₹10,000 in free credits on its Shakti Studio platform.
Whether you're a developer, startup, business, or researcher, you just need to sign up with a business email and complete a one-time KYC process to access Shakti Studio for 30 days after signing up with a business email and completing KYC (no upfront investment needed).
Shakti Studio offers 25+ open-source models
Shakti Studio lets you play around with 25-plus open-source AI models for things like text generation, speech processing, image creation, and OCR.
You can even use the credits for GPU-powered tools like NVIDIA H100 and L40S.
Everything runs on India-based data centers (so your data stays local), and billing is in rupees, meaning no surprises from currency changes.
It's all about making serious AI tools more accessible while keeping things secure and affordable.