You can now make payments inside ChatGPT and Claude
Cashfree Payments just dropped "Cashfree Here," letting you make UPI and card payments right inside AI apps like ChatGPT and Claude.
Announced at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, this means you can order food or shop without ever leaving your chat window.
The tech behind in-chat payments
The new feature plugs directly into OpenAI and Anthropic's frameworks for smooth in-chat purchases.
Mastercard's passkey-based biometric authentication replaces OTPs for card payments, making transactions quicker and safer.
Everything runs on Cashfree's PCI-compliant system, so your info stays protected.
Cashfree's journey so far
Handling $80 billion yearly for over a million businesses, Cashfree has RBI approval as a payment aggregator.
They have expanded their offerings, including Embedded Payments, so expect even more ways to pay wherever you are online.