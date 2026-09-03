You can now pay household bills directly on WhatsApp
What's the story
WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows users in India to pay their household and utility bills directly from the app. The feature, which is being rolled out gradually, will be available for all Android and iOS users in the coming weeks. The move comes as part of Meta's efforts to expand its financial services portfolio on the platform.
Technical details
Feature powered by Bharat Connect (BBPS)
The new bill payment feature is powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network.
It gives users access to some 22,700 billers across 30 categories. These include electricity, gas, water, FASTag payments as well as insurance, credit card, and loan repayments.
Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head of Meta India, said this feature would make paying bills as simple as sending a message on WhatsApp.
Digital expansion
Digital payment convenience to even remotest parts of India
Srinivas emphasized that the company wants to bring the convenience of digital payments to people in even the remotest parts of India.
He said, "For millions of Indians, WhatsApp is already the simplest way to stay close to family and friends, talk to businesses... We want to make paying a bill on WhatsApp as effortless as sending a message."