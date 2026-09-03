You can now pay household bills directly on WhatsApp

The new bill payment feature is powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network.

It gives users access to some 22,700 billers across 30 categories. These include electricity, gas, water, FASTag payments as well as insurance, credit card, and loan repayments.

Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head of Meta India, said this feature would make paying bills as simple as sending a message on WhatsApp.