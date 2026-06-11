You can now tell Instagram's algorithm what to show you

Philosophical perspective

Empowering users to shape their experience

Mosseri shared his thoughts on the new feature, saying it's more than just a simple update. He believes that as a business, it's important to give users the power to customize their Instagram experience. "I believe it's in our best interest as a business to empower people to shape Instagram into something that works for them, and that people should be able to have a meaningful amount of agency over the products they spend so much time in," he said.