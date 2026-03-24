You can now unlock your Kwikset smart lock from car
Technology
Kwikset just dropped a new app for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that lets you lock or unlock compatible Kwikset smart locks right from your car's touchscreen.
It's a smart fix for those moments when voice commands aren't an option, or if your lock doesn't support assistants like Google Gemini.
How to use the app
Once you connect your phone, the Kwikset app pops up on your car display, so you can control compatible smart locks without leaving the driver's seat.
The app is on the Google Play store, and you can pick up the required Kwikset locks at Amazon, Home Depot, or Lowe's, making it pretty easy to upgrade your home security setup.