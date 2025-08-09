Your Dell laptop could be hacked in these ways
Security researchers just found some serious weaknesses—called ReVault vulnerabilities—in the firmware that protects passwords and fingerprints on over 100 Dell Latitude and Precision laptops.
These models are super common in offices and government, so it's a big deal if you use one.
An attacker could easily bypass your Windows login
With these flaws, someone with physical access could skip your Windows login, install malware that sticks around even if you wipe your laptop, or even fake your fingerprint.
The main issues are memory errors and unsafe code in the hardware that handles security.
Update your laptop's firmware to fix the issues
Dell has pushed out firmware updates (March-May 2025) to fix this.
If you've got a Dell Latitude or Precision, update ControlVault3 to version 5.15.10.14+ or ControlVault3+ to 6.2.26.36+.
Also, it's smart to turn off unused biometric features and keep an eye on any weird login attempts—just in case.