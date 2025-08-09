India ranked 3rd in APAC for ransomware attacks

India ranked third in APAC for ransomware attacks in early 2025, with 21 major incidents—just behind Taiwan and Singapore. Sectors like IT, banking, and manufacturing were especially hit.

Average data breach costs ₹22 crore The average data breach now costs Indian companies ₹22 crore, up 13% from last year.

Using AI and automation cut these costs by more than half—but most firms aren't using them enough.

Shadow AI (when employees use unauthorized AI tools) tacked on another ₹1.8 crore per breach.

60% firms don't have formal rules for managing AI Almost 60% of Indian firms don't have formal rules for managing AI, and only a third actually enforce them with tech.

Most security heads admit they can't see all their system's weak spots—like outdated software or misconfigurations—which leaves the door open for attacks.