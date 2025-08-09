An asteroid is coming close to Earth. Should we worry?
Heads up: a 100-foot-wide asteroid called 2025 OY12 will zoom past Earth on August 9, 2025.
It'll be traveling at over 43452km per hour and come within about a million miles of us—which sounds close, but NASA says there's zero chance it'll hit.
NASA tracks asteroids over 278 feet that come close
NASA keeps tabs on asteroids bigger than 278 feet that get within about 4.6 million miles of Earth.
While OY12 is big enough to watch, it's not coming close enough to worry about this time.
Still, scientists track these space rocks closely since even small changes in their paths matter for the future.
ISRO and NASA are joining forces for asteroid research
ISRO is teaming up with NASA and other space agencies for asteroid research—including possible landing missions.
They're especially interested in Apophis, a much larger asteroid set to swing by in 2029.
The goal? Stay ahead of any real risks and learn more about our cosmic neighbors long before they could ever cause trouble.