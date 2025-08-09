India is building hydrogen-powered ships: What is National Green Hydrogen

Government support and infrastructure development

The government is backing the project with ₹115 crore under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, covering everything from ship design to trials and new port infrastructure.

The plan starts with retrofitting current vessels for hydrogen fuel, then building refueling stations at key ports like Tuticorin, Deendayal, and Paradip.

With partners like Shipping Corporation of India on board and new facilities—like a green methanol bunkering site at Tuticorin—India's betting big on clean tech and energy independence in shipping.