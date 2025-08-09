India is building hydrogen-powered ships: What is National Green Hydrogen
India has initiated the construction of its first homegrown green hydrogen-powered ships, aiming for cleaner seas and a greener future.
Built by Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock using Indian-made hydrogen fuel cells, these ships mark a big move toward eco-friendly maritime travel.
Government support and infrastructure development
The government is backing the project with ₹115 crore under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, covering everything from ship design to trials and new port infrastructure.
The plan starts with retrofitting current vessels for hydrogen fuel, then building refueling stations at key ports like Tuticorin, Deendayal, and Paradip.
With partners like Shipping Corporation of India on board and new facilities—like a green methanol bunkering site at Tuticorin—India's betting big on clean tech and energy independence in shipping.