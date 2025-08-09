NASA's Crew-10 returns to Earth after 5 months in space

Crew-10's science mission

This crew—Anne McClain, Nichole Ayers (both NASA), Takuya Onishi (JAXA), and Kirill Peskov (Roscosmos)—was seriously busy.

They ran over 200 experiments, digging into everything from how plants grow in zero gravity to how microalgae make proteins.

Basically, they were helping figure out how humans can live and work better in space.