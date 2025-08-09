NASA's Crew-10 returns to Earth after 5 months in space
NASA's Crew-10 team just wrapped up almost five months on the International Space Station, making it back to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule after undocking on August 8, 2024.
Their quick, smooth trip home took about 17 hours and marks another routine crew swap for the ISS.
Crew-10's science mission
This crew—Anne McClain, Nichole Ayers (both NASA), Takuya Onishi (JAXA), and Kirill Peskov (Roscosmos)—was seriously busy.
They ran over 200 experiments, digging into everything from how plants grow in zero gravity to how microalgae make proteins.
Basically, they were helping figure out how humans can live and work better in space.
Splashdown and next steps
Their splashdown off California on August 9, 2024 will be a nice milestone. With Crew-11 already on board the ISS, science keeps rolling without pause.
All of this shows just how reliable SpaceX's Dragon has become for keeping people living and working in orbit nonstop.