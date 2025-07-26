Your smartphone might be blocking signals from distant black holes
Scientists use faint radio signals from distant black holes to figure out exactly where Earth is in space. This helps keep satellite navigation, maps, and climate tracking accurate.
But now, our phones, WiFi, and internet satellites are creating so much radio noise that they're drowning out those cosmic signals—putting things like GPS accuracy at risk.
How everyday tech is interfering with cosmic signals
The same radio frequencies used for black hole tracking are getting crowded by everyday tech like smartphones and WiFi.
Even though some bands are reserved for science, commercial use keeps expanding.
The result? The weak signals from space get lost in all the tech chatter.
What can be done?
Experts say we need more protected "quiet zones" around observatories and better coordination of satellite emissions worldwide.
Since radio telescopes work together across countries, international cooperation is key to keeping navigation systems—and a lot of modern life—running smoothly.