Your WhatsApp Web session could be hijacked
What's the story
India's National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) has issued a warning over the potential risks of using WhatsApp Web. The advisory highlights that an active session can be hijacked by a malicious actor, leading to unauthorized access to user accounts. This could allow them to read and send messages as if they were the account holder, view contacts, and group chats.
Security threat
Risks of using WhatsApp Web on shared devices
The NCTAU advisory also warns that the trusted identity of a user could be misused for fraud, phishing, social engineering, or other malicious activities.
This is especially true when using WhatsApp Web on shared systems like office computers or public devices.
The agency recommends avoiding official or sensitive work on these platforms altogether to prevent potential cyber threats.
User responsibility
Recommendations for safe browsing
The advisory stresses the importance of not keeping WhatsApp Web logged in all the time.
It recommends users should get into the habit of manually logging out after every session, instead of just closing their browser window or tab.
If you must use WhatsApp Web, do so temporarily in Incognito/Private Browsing mode on a trusted computer, and log out before closing your browser.
Alert signs
Other important points to remember
The advisory also warns users to take unexpected messages sent from their account, unusual replies from contacts, or unexplained activity "seriously."
It recommends keeping your operating system, browser, and security software updated, while avoiding suspicious downloads, unknown files, and cracked software.
For official and sensitive environments, organizations are advised against using WhatsApp Web in offices.