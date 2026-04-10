YouTube adds auto speed and on-the-go for Premium subscribers Technology Apr 10, 2026

YouTube is rolling out some fresh features just for Premium subscribers.

The new "Auto Speed" tool automatically tweaks video speed based on how fast the content moves, so you can get through videos quicker without missing the good stuff.

There's also an "On-the-Go" mode that cuts down on screen clutter and kicks in when you're moving, perfect if you mostly listen to videos while out and about.