YouTube adds auto speed and on-the-go for Premium subscribers
Technology
YouTube is rolling out some fresh features just for Premium subscribers.
The new "Auto Speed" tool automatically tweaks video speed based on how fast the content moves, so you can get through videos quicker without missing the good stuff.
There's also an "On-the-Go" mode that cuts down on screen clutter and kicks in when you're moving, perfect if you mostly listen to videos while out and about.
YouTube features in limited user testing
Both features are still in testing with a small group of users, but they show YouTube's push to make watching (and listening) more personalized and efficient.
If you like having more control over how you watch or listen, these updates are worth keeping an eye on.