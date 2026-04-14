YouTube adds livestream ad breaks for Super Chats and stickers
Technology
YouTube is rolling out changes to make livestreams smoother.
If you send Super Chats, buy Super Stickers, or gift purchases during a stream, you'll now get a short break from ads, so your interactions aren't interrupted.
This perk works for channels using automatic ads.
Algorithm pauses ads during chat spikes
YouTube's algorithm will also watch for spikes in chat activity, like lots of comments, and pause ads when things get lively.
The goal is to keep the livestream vibe going strong, especially during big moments.
This update follows a recent fix for those frustrating unskippable 90-second ads.