YouTube adds visible labels for photorealistic and AI-generated videos

Even with these new labels, creators are expected to manually disclose if they used realistic AI, alongside YouTube 's automatic detection features. The idea is to help viewers understand what's real and what's generated, without messing with recommendations or monetization.

YouTube rolls out feed prompts us

YouTube also announced a feature that lets you customize your feed by giving prompts about your interests.

Your tailored picks appear right on the home page, and you can tweak them anytime.

This is rolling out in the US for now, but global users will get it later.