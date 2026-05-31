YouTube adds visible labels for photorealistic and AI-generated videos
YouTube is making things clearer by adding labels to videos with photorealistic or heavily AI-generated content.
These tags show up right below the video player and above descriptions, and on YouTube Shorts, so you'll know when AI has played a big role in what you're watching.
Creators expected to disclose realistic AI
Even with these new labels, creators are expected to manually disclose if they used realistic AI, alongside YouTube's automatic detection features.
The idea is to help viewers understand what's real and what's generated, without messing with recommendations or monetization.
YouTube rolls out feed prompts us
YouTube also announced a feature that lets you customize your feed by giving prompts about your interests.
Your tailored picks appear right on the home page, and you can tweak them anytime.
This is rolling out in the US for now, but global users will get it later.