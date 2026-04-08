YouTube appears to roll out 90-second unskippable TV ads
Technology
YouTube appears to be rolling out 90-second unskippable ads for its TV app, following closely after its 30-second ad rollout.
These longer ads only affect the TV platform, so if you're watching on your phone or laptop, you're safe for now.
Users complain, Google cites advertisers
A lot of people aren't happy about sitting through these long ads, with many venting on Reddit or looking for ways to skip them.
Google says the move is aimed at attracting traditional TV advertisers by offering longer ad slots like cable and streaming services do.
If you want to dodge the ads in most videos, there's also a new Premium Lite plan in the US for $8 a month.