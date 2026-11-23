YouTube may let you choose from 7 different app icons
What's the story
YouTube could be gearing up to give users the ability to customize its app icon. The feature was first spotted in October when three alternative designs were discovered in the Android app. Now, with the latest beta version (21.47.483-BETA), Google seems to be making headway on this capability by adding four more designs for a total of seven options.
Design details
New designs include nostalgic throwbacks
The new designs include a monochrome version of YouTube's iconic play button, a textured design reminiscent of frosting or paint, and one with a CRT-style visual effect.
One of the new additions is a throwback to YouTube's original logo, featuring the black "You" above the white "Tube" text in a red rounded rectangle.
Another nostalgic design recreates the television-shaped icon from early iPhone apps.
Feature integration
Switching designs already works in the latest beta
The ability to switch between these designs has already been integrated into the app, as confirmed by manual activation of all seven icons, Android Authority reported.
Further code analysis shows that YouTube has also built in the basic functionality required for this feature and a mechanism to replace its existing home screen icon with any chosen design.
User control
Potential for dedicated menu for app icon selection
The "App icon" preference, which appears directly below the Appearance setting in YouTube's General settings, could be part of Google's plan for user control over app customization.
Code analysis suggests its visibility is controlled by internal configuration checks and settings data.
This indicates that Google might be preparing a dedicated menu where users could eventually browse and select their preferred app icon.