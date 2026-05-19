YouTube gets a feature similar to Google Search's AI Mode

The "Ask YouTube" feature lets users ask conversational questions directly on the platform, just like they would on Google Search . The AI tool then pulls together relevant videos based on these queries. It even includes small text summaries to give users a better idea of whether a particular video would answer their question or not.

User experience

Follow-up questions and availability

The "Ask YouTube" feature also allows users to ask any follow-up questions based on the initial results. This way, they can refine their search even further and find exactly what they're looking for. The facility is currently available to YouTube Premium members in the US through the YouTube Labs page.