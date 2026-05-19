YouTube gets a feature similar to Google Search's AI Mode
What's the story
YouTube has introduced a new feature called "Ask YouTube," which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help users find specific content on the platform. The tool was announced at Google I/O 2026 and works similarly to Google Search's AI Mode but focuses on video content. It pulls together relevant videos, including long-form content and Shorts, based on user queries.
Feature details
How it works
The "Ask YouTube" feature lets users ask conversational questions directly on the platform, just like they would on Google Search. The AI tool then pulls together relevant videos based on these queries. It even includes small text summaries to give users a better idea of whether a particular video would answer their question or not.
User experience
Follow-up questions and availability
The "Ask YouTube" feature also allows users to ask any follow-up questions based on the initial results. This way, they can refine their search even further and find exactly what they're looking for. The facility is currently available to YouTube Premium members in the US through the YouTube Labs page.