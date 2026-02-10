Prompts can include specific genres, themes, or even decades

YouTube Premium lets you create AI playlists using text prompts

By Mudit Dube 06:02 pm Feb 10, 202606:02 pm

What's the story

YouTube has launched a new feature for its Premium users on iOS and Android devices, allowing them to create playlists using text prompts. The innovative tool can be accessed by going to the Library tab, tapping the "New" button, and selecting the "AI playlist" option. Once there, users can enter their desired prompt in text or voice form.