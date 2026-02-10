YouTube Premium lets you create AI playlists using text prompts
What's the story
YouTube has launched a new feature for its Premium users on iOS and Android devices, allowing them to create playlists using text prompts. The innovative tool can be accessed by going to the Library tab, tapping the "New" button, and selecting the "AI playlist" option. Once there, users can enter their desired prompt in text or voice form.
Feature details
Prompts can include specific genres, themes, or even decades
The prompts can be anything from specific genres like "raging death metal" or "sad post rock," to more general themes such as "progressive house mix for a chill party," "indie pop," or even decades like "90s classic hits." This feature is part of YouTube's ongoing effort to make its Premium plan more appealing.
Competitive landscape
Other streaming services also adopting AI-driven playlist creation
Notably, YouTube isn't the only one exploring this tech. Other streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer have also introduced AI-driven playlist or radio creation features. The move comes as part of a broader trend in the industry toward using artificial intelligence to enhance user experience and engagement on music platforms.