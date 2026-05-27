YouTube introduces 'custom feeds' to US signed-in users with watch-history
Technology
YouTube is rolling out "custom feeds" to signed-in US users with watch history turned on, on mobile and desktop, so you can shape your own endless stream of videos based on whatever you're into.
Just type in a prompt or pick from suggestions, and YouTube will keep updating your feed with fresh content that matches your vibe.
How to use YouTube custom feeds
To try it, tap the "Your custom feed" chip on the home page, then enter what you want to see or choose a suggested topic.
You can tweak your feed anytime by editing the prompt and even save favorite feeds as chips at the top of your home page for quick access.
Right now, this is available for signed-in US users with their watch history turned on, both on mobile and desktop.