YouTube introduces 'Gifts' feature for vertical live streams in India
What's the story
YouTube has launched a new feature called 'Gifts' for live streams in India. The tool is aimed at helping creators connect with their fans and viewers during live sessions. It also provides an additional monetization opportunity during vertical live streams. The platform has also launched another feature called Jewels to help creators diversify their revenue sources and engage with fans more easily.
Feature details
How the 'Gifts' feature works
The 'Gifts' feature lets viewers send animated virtual gifts during eligible vertical live streams. These animations show their appreciation, reactions, and expressions in real-time. To use this feature, viewers can buy Jewels in bundles and use them to send these animated virtual gifts to creators. When viewers use Jewels to send gifts, creators earn Rubies which represent their earnings from the feature.
Localization strategy
Locally inspired virtual gifts
YouTube has also introduced a range of locally inspired virtual gifts such as Vada Pav, Chai Toast, Pani Puri, Badhai Ho, Kem Cho, Macha, and All Izz Well. The company has also said that it plans to introduce special seasonal gifts in the future. This move is part of YouTube's strategy to make its platform more engaging for Indian users by offering features that resonate with their culture and preferences.
Activation process
How creators can activate the 'Gifts' feature
Eligible creators can activate the 'Gifts' feature on their channel by going to the Earn section in YouTube Studio and accepting the required 'Virtual Items Module.' Once activated, Gifts will automatically be available on their vertical live streams. However, creators using Gifts on vertical live streams will no longer have access to Super Stickers for those streams. This is part of YouTube's effort to enhance user engagement and monetization opportunities for creators.
Market expansion
Growth of creator economy on YouTube
YouTube has witnessed a more than 20% year-on-year increase in the number of channels earning seven figures or more in revenue. This growth is driven by an increasing culture of fandom, with 92% of surveyed Indian creators agreeing that the platform helps them build strong communities with their audiences. The launch of features like 'Gifts' and 'Jewels' further enhances this community engagement and monetization potential for creators on the platform.