YouTube introduces 'Gifts' feature for vertical live streams in India

Activation process

How creators can activate the 'Gifts' feature

Eligible creators can activate the 'Gifts' feature on their channel by going to the Earn section in YouTube Studio and accepting the required 'Virtual Items Module.' Once activated, Gifts will automatically be available on their vertical live streams. However, creators using Gifts on vertical live streams will no longer have access to Super Stickers for those streams. This is part of YouTube's effort to enhance user engagement and monetization opportunities for creators.