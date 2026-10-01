YouTube Music adds labels identifying tracks made with AI
Technology
YouTube Music just rolled out a new feature that labels tracks made with AI, so you can easily spot if a song uses generative AI for its music or vocals.
These labels show up right on the player page and will also extend to the main YouTube app, giving listeners a quick heads-up about how much AI was involved.
Artists can label songs' AI use
Artists can now tag their songs as "Fully Gen AI," "Partly Gen AI," or "No Gen AI" thanks to new detection tools.
This move follows similar steps by other streaming platforms: Apple Music has plans to introduce "Made With AI" labels later this year, Spotify already uses filters, and Deezer and TIDAL have their own ways of handling the flood of AI-made tracks.