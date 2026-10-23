YouTube now lets you build your own video feeds
What's the story
YouTube has announced a major update for its mobile app homepage, introducing a feature called "custom feeds." The new addition will allow users to create their own personalized video streams based on specific interests or moods. This is a major departure from the platform's usual topic suggestions and gives users more control over their viewing experience.
User control
Creating a custom feed is easy
To create a custom feed, users just have to tap the plus button at the top of their homepage feeds and describe what they want to see.
They can revisit these saved feeds directly from the top bar whenever they feel like consuming that particular kind of content.
The feature also lets users refine a feed by editing its original prompt or remove feeds they no longer need.
User restrictions
Limitations for free users and language settings
While the feature is a great addition, there are some limitations to its use. Free users can save up to three custom feeds at once, while YouTube Premium subscribers can save up to eight.
The feature is currently being rolled out for signed-in users in the US who use English-language settings on mobile and desktop and have watch and search history enabled.
Interface update
Custom feeds sync to desktop
The custom feeds feature is part of a wider redesign of the YouTube Home tab.
The updated interface comes with a simplified top bar that brings frequently accessed destinations closer to the surface.
Notably, YouTube says custom feeds will also sync to desktop, extending this personalized experience beyond just mobile devices.