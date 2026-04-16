YouTube now lets you disable Shorts: Here's how

YouTube has introduced a new feature, allowing users to completely disable Shorts, its short-form video service. The change comes as an extension of the existing "Shorts feed limit" setting, which was originally announced in October last year. Previously, users could only set a minimum time limit of 15 minutes for viewing Shorts. Now, Google has updated this feature to allow users to set the limit to zero.

User accessibility Feature available for both regular and teen accounts The new zero-minute limit option is now live for all teen and regular adult accounts. However, it works a little differently for teen accounts managed through Google Family Link. In this case, if parents set the Shorts timer to zero, their children won't be able to view any Shorts videos on their YouTube app.

Step-by-step guide How to set zero-minute limit? To use this new feature, users need to open the YouTube app on their device and sign in if they haven't already. Then, they have to tap on the "You" tab at the bottom right and click on the Settings icon. After that, they should click on "Time management" Dashboard icon and tap "Shorts feed limit." If updated with this new feature from Google, users will see an option to set the Shorts limit to zero.

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