YouTube opens 'Likeness detection' AI to eligible creators over 18
Technology
YouTube is making its "Likeness Detection" AI tool available to all eligible creators over 18, not just journalists or officials.
This means more people will be able to get help spotting and reporting deepfake videos that misuse their image, making it easier to protect their online identity.
Enable via YouTube Studio content detection
To turn on the tool, just head to the "Content detection" menu in YouTube Studio on desktop and do a one-time facial verification.
The AI will then keep an eye out for videos using their face without permission. If something pops up, they can take action right away.
Just a heads-up: this only covers visuals. AI-generated voice isn't included yet.