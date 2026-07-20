Google confirms YouTube picture-in-picture bug affecting Android, iPhone users
What's the story
Google has confirmed a bug in the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode of YouTube, affecting both Android and iPhone users. The issue prevents the floating video player from appearing after exiting the YouTube app, although audio continues to play in the background. The problem was first reported on Friday via YouTube's official Help forum.
Ongoing investigation
Most complaints are from iPhone users
Google has confirmed that its teams are looking into this problem.
While both Android and iPhone users have reported the issue, most complaints have come from iPhone users.
The bug seems to affect YouTube app version 21.28 on some devices.
It was replicated on an iPhone but not on a Google Pixel device, indicating it may not be universal across all devices or software versions.
Fix in progress
Google's engineering teams are working on the issue
Google has not provided a timeline for when a fix will be released, but has confirmed that its engineering teams are working on the issue.
The company has asked affected users to be patient while it investigates and to keep an eye on the official YouTube Help thread for updates.
Until then, users facing this problem may have to use the app without PiP functionality.