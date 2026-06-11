YouTube reintroduces direct messaging after 6 years
What's the story
YouTube is bringing back its private messaging feature, allowing users to share videos and chat within the app. The new capability, which has been in testing for months, aims to make video discussions easier while keeping conversations limited to known contacts. The rollout is currently limited to select markets, meaning many users around the world may not see the new messaging icon in their YouTube app just yet.
Feature details
A more focused approach this time
The latest update marks YouTube's return to private messaging nearly six years after it discontinued its last direct messaging system in 2019. Unlike the previous iteration, which failed to gain traction, this time around, YouTube is taking a more focused approach. The company is marketing the feature as a tool for sharing and discussing content rather than a full-fledged chat service.
User experience
Messaging eligible for users aged 18 and above
The new feature allows users to send regular videos, Shorts, and livestreams directly through the app. While watching a video, the Share menu displays eligible contacts for starting conversations without switching between apps. Notifications are also sent whenever new messages arrive. However, access is currently limited to users aged 18 and above in select countries including the US, UK, Brazil, and Singapore.
Privacy measures
Chats begin through invitation links shared via external platform
YouTube's new messaging system is different in that it doesn't allow users to search for someone and message them directly. Instead, chats begin through invitation links shared via an external platform. The URL remains active for seven days, after which the recipient must actively choose whether to allow messaging or decline the request. This way, YouTube hopes to avoid spam and harassment issues often seen with direct messaging features.