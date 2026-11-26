India records highest YouTube takedowns with 3.4M videos removed
What's the story
India has topped the list of countries with the most number of videos removed by YouTube. The platform took down a whopping 34.4 lakh (3.44 million) Indian-uploaded videos between April and June 2026, marking a 28% increase from the previous quarter. This figure accounts for nearly 31% of the total 1.1 crore (11 million) videos removed globally under YouTube's Community Guidelines during this period.
Global ranking
US, Indonesia follow India in video removals
Following India, the US and Indonesia are the next biggest contributors to YouTube's video removals.
The US had 12.4 lakh (1.24 million) videos removed during the same period, while Indonesia followed closely with 9.2 lakh (920,000).
Notably, child safety violations accounted for a whopping 68.2% of all global video removals on YouTube during this time frame.
Tech involvement
Automated detection systems flagged most of the removed videos
Interestingly, automated detection systems flagged an impressive 98.6% of videos that were later removed by YouTube.
The platform identifies the country of upload through the uploader's IP address but only publishes reasons for content removal at a global level, not breaking it down by country.
Request surge
Indian government requests to remove content spiked in H1 2026
In a separate dataset, Google's Transparency Report revealed a 61% spike in content removal requests from Indian government agencies and courts between January and June 2026.
The tech giant received 4,006 such requests covering 65,091 items across its services.
YouTube was the most targeted Google service with 3,399 of these requests coming its way during this period.
Request breakdown
Defamation most cited ground for removal requests
Among the removal requests sent to Google, police agencies accounted for 2,870 or nearly 72% of India's total, while courts accounted for 695.
Defamation was the most cited ground in these requests, appearing in as many as 2,130 cases.
The data highlights how Indian authorities are increasingly turning to tech giants like Google and YouTube to regulate online content.