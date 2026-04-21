YouTube rolls out AI likeness detection for celebrities and agencies
YouTube is rolling out its AI likeness detection tool to help celebrities, talent agencies, and management companies spot and remove fake videos that use their faces without permission.
The tech, which started with a subset of YouTube creators, and public figures were added later, is now set to protect stars from deepfakes and other AI-generated content misusing their image.
Content ID style scans for lookalikes
The tool works a lot like YouTube's Content ID system: it scans for lookalike faces in videos so celebrities or their reps can quickly request takedowns or copyright actions.
Big agencies like CAA, UTA, WME, and Untitled Management have offered feedback on the tool.
Plus, YouTube says audio detection will be supported in the future.
YouTube pushes for NO FAKES Act
Beyond the tech updates, YouTube is also pushing for federal laws, like the NO FAKES Act, to stop unauthorized AI-made likenesses.
It's a sign they're serious about helping people keep control of their own identity online.